States, localities plead for COVID money, but McConnell says no

As House members return to Washington to vote on a $483.4 billion interim COVID-19 aid bill Thursday, state and local governments say their budgets can’t wait much longer for federal relief.

Despite initial Democratic efforts to include $150 billion for states, the package the Senate passed Tuesday didn't include funding for budgets ravaged by the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re incredibly disappointed that we were left behind and that we were asked to wait till the next package,” Matthew Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties (NACo), said on a press call Wednesday.

While Congress has given states and localities extra funds to fight the virus and soften the economic blow, it hasn’t helped them deal with cratering tax revenue. Governors and mayors across the country are warning that budgets will need to be slashed without federal intervention, which would mean putting thousands of teachers, police, emergency medical technicians and other public employees out of work.

As attention turns to the next spending package — one expected to be aimed at boosting the country’s economic recovery after the health crisis is under control — some prominent Republicans say state and local budgets should be left out.