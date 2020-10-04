Report: Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick J. Toomey to retire

Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Patrick J. Toomey will not run for reelection or for governor in 2022, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday.

Toomey's office declined to comment on the report. The Pennsylvania Republican is set to make an announcement about his future political plans on Monday morning.

The two-term senator's retirement will likely spark a crowded GOP primary for his Senate seat. A Republican source said Sunday that one potential candidate to watch is GOP Rep. Dan Meuser, who was elected to Congress in 2018.

Toomey, an ardent proponent of small government, was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving in the House and as president of the anti-tax group Club for Growth. Toomey won a hotly contested race for his second term in 2016. Toomey has long supported term limits for members of Congress, introducing legislation in 2015 to limit senators to two terms.