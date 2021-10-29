Kinzinger, top Trump critic in GOP, won’t seek another term

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the GOP’s chief critics of the party’s embrace of former President Donald Trump, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Kinzinger is the second of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to announce his intention to leave Congress, after Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Trump issued a statement Friday that simply said, "2 down, 8 to go!"

He was facing the dual pressure of outrage from Trump and his supporters and the pending adoption of a new congressional map in Illinois that would almost certainly make his reelection prospects more difficult.

Kinzinger offered a damning assessment of the “incredibly perilous” state of American politics and the divisions in Congress in a nearly five-minute video announcement posted on Twitter. He repeatedly alluded to Trump without mentioning him by name. He also referenced a political future beyond Congress but did not detail his plans.

“In this day, to prevail or survive, you must belong to a tribe,” he said. “Our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within it. And the price tag to power has skyrocketed. And fear and distrust has served as an effective strategy to meet that cost.”