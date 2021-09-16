Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who faced a brutal primary after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, announced Thursday he planned to retire rather than seek a third term in 2022.

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision,” Gonzalez said in a statement he posted on Twitter late Thursday evening. Gonzalez, who turns 37 on Saturday, is the father of two young children.

He first announced his decision in an interview with The New York Times, during which he called Trump, “a cancer for the country,” and vowed to spend “most of my political energy” ensuring that Trump is never president again.

Gonzalez told the paper that the Jan. 6 riot was a “line in the sand moment,” and that the growing concerns he had about the safety of his family had been a factor in his decision.

A conservative who prefers to stay out of the media spotlight, Gonzalez has stressed his willingness to work with Democrats, even as he generally votes with his party.