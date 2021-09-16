Ohio Republican who voted to impeach Trump decides not to seek reelection
Anthony Gonzalez cites ‘toxic dynamics’ inside Republican Party
Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who faced a brutal primary after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, announced Thursday he planned to retire rather than seek a third term in 2022.
“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision,” Gonzalez said in a statement he posted on Twitter late Thursday evening. Gonzalez, who turns 37 on Saturday, is the father of two young children.
He first announced his decision in an interview with The New York Times, during which he called Trump, “a cancer for the country,” and vowed to spend “most of my political energy” ensuring that Trump is never president again.
Gonzalez told the paper that the Jan. 6 riot was a “line in the sand moment,” and that the growing concerns he had about the safety of his family had been a factor in his decision.
A conservative who prefers to stay out of the media spotlight, Gonzalez has stressed his willingness to work with Democrats, even as he generally votes with his party.
A former starting wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and the grandson of Cuban exiles with a Stanford MBA, Gonzalez easily won his first two elections in a Cleveland-area district that backed Trump by 11 points in 2020. In Congress, he earned a reputation as a workhorse and voted with the GOP more than 85 percent of the time this year through mid-September, when the average GOP score has been 95 percent, according to CQ Vote Watch.
But his position in the GOP dramatically changed after his impeachment vote. He was formally censured by the Ohio GOP and became the first Republican incumbent to have a primary challenger against him endorsed by the former president.
Gonzalez has outraised Max Miller, the former Trump aide who received Trump’s endorsement but has been dogged by reports of his past aggressive and violent behavior.