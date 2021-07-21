Trump is coming for him. But Anthony Gonzalez has a quiet plan

Anthony Gonzalez didn’t want this.

He didn’t want knee injuries to end his pro football career prematurely. He didn’t want a swarm of Trump supporters to sack the Capitol on Jan. 6. He didn’t want to impeach a president, let alone one he campaigned for just a few months earlier. He didn’t want to be the first stop on that president’s revenge tour. He didn’t want the political spotlight, didn’t want one vote to define him, didn’t want to face the prospect of another career ending too soon.

But that’s what happened. And now Gonzalez says he’s doing what he’s done his entire life, on the field and in the halls of Congress: ignoring the jeering crowds, putting his head down and going to work.

“I’m quite comfortable with the pressure. … I don’t enjoy it, but it just doesn’t affect me,” the Ohio Republican said. “I try to make sure I’m best positioned to have success and to win.”

His strategy comes straight out of a high school civics textbook: Voters will reward the earnest, diligent lawmaker who scores legislative wins for his district while paying little heed to the latest outrages ginned up on social media and cable news. He’s lined up across from Trump, who threw out the dusty old political playbook when he first ran for president and is now aiming his high-powered offense right at Gonzalez.