Ohio Sen. Rob Portman not running for reelection

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced Monday that he is not running for a third term in 2022.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor," Portman said in a statement. "But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended."

Portman served in the House for 12 years before joining the executive branch in George W. Bush's administration as U.S. trade representative and director of the Office Management and Budget. Portman was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

Portman easily defeated Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland in 2016, winning a second Sente term by 21 points as Donald Trump won Ohio by 8 points in the presidential race. Trump carried Ohio by the same margin in 2020.

Portman stressed in a statement that he will remain active in the Senate as the top Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.