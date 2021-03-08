Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt not running for reelection

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday that he would not run for a third term in 2022, becoming the fifth Republican senator to announce his retirement this cycle.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” he said in a video announcing his decision.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens had already said he was considering a primary challenge to Blunt for not sufficiently backing former President Donald Trump, who carried Missouri by 15 points in November.

Missouri GOP strategist James Harris said Greitens, who left office in 2018 amid multiple scandals, did not pose a threat to Blunt, and he doubted whether the threat of a primary factored into the senator’s decision.

[Race rating: Missouri Senate stays Solid Republican for now]