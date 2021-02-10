Josh Hawley isn’t on the ballot, but he’s still a factor in Missouri’s Senate race

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton's video launching his Senate campaign opened with an image of Missouri’s GOP senator — but not the one who’s up for reelection next year.

“When he raised his fist and betrayed our democracy, Josh Hawley showed us who he really is,” Sifton, a Democrat, says in the video as a widely shared image of Hawley greeting former President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6 dissolves into scenes of rioters fired up by Trump's and Hawley's false claims of election fraud smashing their way into the Capitol.

The video then pivots to GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is up for a third term in 2022, saying that when Blunt “was too weak to stand up to his party's lies, he showed us who he is too.”

The decision to feature Hawley as well as Blunt underscores a broader Democratic strategy to focus on the high-profile freshman senator as they take on Blunt in a state once considered a battleground but now dominated by Republicans.

Invoking Hawley

Sifton's consultant, Eric Hyers, said in a statement to CQ Roll Call that Hawley perpetuated a lie about the presidential election "because he thought it would help his own political future."