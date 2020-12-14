President-elect Joe Biden took a moment to thank Senate Republicans finally acknowledging his victory in the 2020 election after Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College.

“I am pleased, but not surprised, that a number of my former Republican colleagues in the Senate have acknowledged the results of the Electoral College. I thank them. I am convinced we can work together for the good of the nation,” Biden said during remarks to the nation Monday evening after formally receiving 306 Electoral College votes. “That is the duty owed to the people, to our Constitution and to history.”

The sentiment among Senate Republicans was not universal on Monday, but it was clear that many members of the conference saw it as a formal opportunity to publicly recognize reality even as President Donald Trump and his advisers deny it.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who as chairman of the Rules and Administration Committee also oversees the Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, said Trump may still have legal options but the committee is moving forward with preparations to inaugurate a new president.

“With today’s vote, the Electoral College has fulfilled its Constitutional role in determining the president and vice president-elect. While the electoral process moves toward a final conclusion, planning for the Inaugural Ceremonies at the Capitol must continue,” Blunt said in a statement. “I will, as Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, work with President-elect Biden and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to plan for the swearing-in ceremony on January 20.”