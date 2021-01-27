Senate GOP confident about midterms despite open seats

Republicans will now be defending three open Senate seats in 2022, and there could be more to come. But they’re not panicking yet.

Defending open seats can be more difficult, since incumbents typically have advantages in name recognition and fundraising. And with multiple open seats, the GOP could face divisive and costly primaries.

Democrats believe open seats provide more opportunities to expand their razor-thin Senate majority. But some Republicans said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s surprise retirement announcement Monday doesn’t foreshadow broader problems for the party in 2022.

“It says nothing about the 2022 landscape,” Indiana Sen. Todd Young, who ran the Senate GOP campaign arm in 2020 and is seeking a second term next year, told CQ Roll Call.

More to come?

Republicans are defending 20 Senate seats in 2022, to 14 for the Democrats. In addition to Portman, Sens. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard M. Burr of North Carolina have also announced they are not running for reelection.