Recent history shows Senate retirements don’t tell us squat
No correlation between retirements and the overall gains and losses
ANALYSIS — Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s decision to not seek reelection in Ohio fueled multiple narratives, from Republicans in disarray in the wake of President Donald Trump's loss to a fatalist mentality that the GOP is destined for the Senate minority. Just a quick browse through recent history, however, shows it’s best not to draw too many conclusions from Senate retirements.
Portman’s announcement came as somewhat of a surprise, considering the senator is a spry 65 years old and he has some elderly colleagues still planning to serve. And since he’s already the third Republican to announce his retirement from the Senate (joining Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey and North Carolina’s Richard Burr) and at least three more GOP senators (Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Richard Shelby of Alabama) are on retirement watch lists, it’s easy to see how the Republican exodus narrative is built.
Even if more Republicans choose not to run, it’s important to remember that the GOP needs to gain just a single seat to get back to a Senate majority, and history is on their side, as the national political environment often works against the president’s party in midterm elections.
It’s true that just a couple months into this cycle, there are almost the same number of Senate retirements as there were in 2020. Republicans obviously lost control of the Senate, but it wasn’t because of those open seats. They successfully defended and retained Kansas (Pat Roberts), Tennessee (Lamar Alexander) and Wyoming (Mike Enzi). Democrats defended their lone open seat in New Mexico (Tom Udall).
In 2018, Republicans had three Senate retirements (Jeff Flake of Arizona, Bob Corker of Tennessee and Orrin Hatch of Utah) and Democrats didn’t have any. Yet Republicans added two seats to their Senate majority.
Democrats led in retirements in ’16
In 2016, Democrats led Republicans in Senate retirements (3-2) and gained two seats overall. Democrats successfully held Nevada (Harry Reid), California (Barbara Boxer) and Maryland (Barbara Mikulski) while Republicans held open seats in Indiana (Dan Coats) and Louisiana (David Vitter).
Democrats got walloped by Republicans in 2014 when the GOP gained nine seats, but their problem was larger than open seats in the second midterm of Barack Obama’s presidency. Democrats lost open seats in Iowa (Tom Harkin), West Virginia (Jay Rockefeller), South Dakota (Tim Johnson) and Montana (John Walsh/Max Baucus), but five incumbents were defeated as well. That cycle Democrats successfully defended Michigan (Carl Levin) while Republicans successfully defended open seats in Georgia (Saxby Chambliss) and Nebraska (Mike Johanns).
The 2012 cycle tells a similar story. Democrats had more retirements than Republicans (7-3) and still gained two seats overall. They only lost Nebraska (Ben Nelson) and retained North Dakota (Kent Conrad), Virginia (Jim Webb), Wisconsin (Herb Kohl), New Mexico (Jeff Bingaman), Hawaii (Daniel Akaka) and Connecticut, which was left behind by Joe Lieberman, who caucused with Democrats. One of Republicans’ three open seats fell into Democratic hands for all intents and purposes when independent Angus King won Olympia Snowe’s seat in Maine, while the GOP held Texas (Kay Bailey Hutchison). Republicans also lost Indiana, which was an open seat after Dick Lugar lost the GOP primary.
GOP solace in 2010
Republicans can find some solace in 2010, when they defended more open seats and still gained six seats overall. But the tea party movement, which has some similarities to the Trump-fueled insurgency this cycle, prevented the GOP from doing even better by nominating unpalatable candidates.
That cycle, Republicans successfully defended all seven of their open seats, including six created by retirements: Kentucky (Jim Bunning), Missouri (Kit Bond), Florida (George LeMieux/Mel Martinez), New Hampshire (Judd Gregg), Kansas (Sam Brownback) and Ohio, where Portman was elected to succeed George Voinovich. Republicans also held on to Utah, where Bob Bennett lost renomination.
Democrats lost four of their seven open seats, including Indiana (Evan Bayh), Illinois (Roland Burris/Obama) and North Dakota (Byron Dorgan), as well as Pennsylvania (where Arlen Specter lost in the Democratic primary). They held on to West Virginia (Carte Goodwin/Robert Byrd), Connecticut (Chris Dodd) and Delaware (Ted Kaufman/Joe Biden), albeit only because former governor and at-large congressman Mike Castle lost in the GOP primary.
Open seats are generally more difficult to hold, and retirements change the dynamic of the race, Portman’s decision included. Just like in Ohio, an open seat doesn’t change the fundamental partisanship of a state. And the sheer number of retirements don’t tell us anything about how the cycle is going to turn out.
Nathan L. Gonzales is an elections analyst with CQ Roll Call.