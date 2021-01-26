Recent history shows Senate retirements don’t tell us squat

ANALYSIS — Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s decision to not seek reelection in Ohio fueled multiple narratives, from Republicans in disarray in the wake of President Donald Trump's loss to a fatalist mentality that the GOP is destined for the Senate minority. Just a quick browse through recent history, however, shows it’s best not to draw too many conclusions from Senate retirements.

Portman’s announcement came as somewhat of a surprise, considering the senator is a spry 65 years old and he has some elderly colleagues still planning to serve. And since he’s already the third Republican to announce his retirement from the Senate (joining Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey and North Carolina’s Richard Burr) and at least three more GOP senators (Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Richard Shelby of Alabama) are on retirement watch lists, it’s easy to see how the Republican exodus narrative is built.

[Sen. Rob Portman’s exit leaves void in chamber and 2022 map]

Even if more Republicans choose not to run, it’s important to remember that the GOP needs to gain just a single seat to get back to a Senate majority, and history is on their side, as the national political environment often works against the president’s party in midterm elections.

It’s true that just a couple months into this cycle, there are almost the same number of Senate retirements as there were in 2020. Republicans obviously lost control of the Senate, but it wasn’t because of those open seats. They successfully defended and retained Kansas (Pat Roberts), Tennessee (Lamar Alexander) and Wyoming (Mike Enzi). Democrats defended their lone open seat in New Mexico (Tom Udall).