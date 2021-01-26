Sen. Rob Portman’s exit leaves void in chamber and 2022 map

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s announcement Monday that he would not run for reelection sent shockwaves through GOP circles, as Republicans grappled with losing a senator with his stature and history of winning campaigns.

Portman’s decision leaves a wide-open Senate race in 2022, when Republicans will be looking to win control of the chamber.

“I think everyone is just trying to get their hands around it right now,” Ohio GOP consultant Curt Steiner said.

“We’ve gone from a seat where the Republicans would be heavily favored to one that could be somewhat uncertain,” Steiner later added. “In the aftermath of a bombshell like this, most people are really just guessing.”

Ohio has a long history of conservative senators who’ve worked across the aisle, including George V. Voinovich and now-Gov. Mike DeWine. In losing Portman, many establishment Republicans in the state worry that the race to replace him could signal the end of such pragmatic politics and mark the beginning of an era in which conservative firebrands, such as Rep. Jim Jordan, could become the symbol of the party.