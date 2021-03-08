Race rating: Missouri Senate stays Solid Republican for now

ANALYSIS — Sen. Roy Blunt’s decision to not seek reelection in Missouri sets off a scramble to replace him on the Republican side and leaves Democrats with only a marginally better takeover opportunity at this early stage of the cycle.

Blunt is the fifth GOP senator to announce his retirement this cycle, joining Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard M. Burr of North Carolina and Richard C. Shelby of Alabama. At 87 years old, Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley is a retirement possibility, and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson is contemplating not running again as well. No Democrats so far have said they will not seek reelection.

For some perspective, five retirements is the most a party has had in a cycle since Democrats had seven senators in their conference not running in 2012 (including Connecticut’s Joe Lieberman). Both parties each had six senators retire in 2010, according to Vital Statistics on Congress.

Remember, it is unwise to draw dramatic conclusions simply from which party has more open Senate seats. The number of retirements is not predictive of the final gain or loss of Senate seats in a cycle.

In 2020, Republicans outpaced Democrats in Senate retirements and lost control of the chamber. But none of the four seats Republicans lost was an open one. In 2018, Republicans had more Senate retirements than Democrats but gained two seats. Democrats had more Senate retirements in 2016 but picked up two seats.