Leahy, longest-serving sitting senator, to retire

Vermont Sen. Patrick J. Leahy announced Monday he won’t seek reelection to a ninth term in Congress, opting to retire following nearly five decades in Washington.

Leahy is the first Senate Democrat to announce his retirement, and his departure will mark a changing of the guard in the Democratic caucus. Leahy’s the most senior senator in the chamber and serves as president pro tempore, and is chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

“It's time to put down the gavel,” Leahy said from the Vermont state house in Montpelier, where he appeared with his wife Marcelle. “It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work of our great state. It's time to come home.”

During his tenure, Leahy has held three chairmanships, questioned all nine sitting Supreme Court justices during their confirmation hearings and had a hand in drafting dozens of laws since he took his first oath of office in January 1975.

Leahy’s retirement announcement means that both he and Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., will leave Congress at the same time, ushering in the first time the panel will likely be led by women.