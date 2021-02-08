Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby announces he will retire after 2022

Richard C. Shelby, Alabama’s senior senator and the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, announced Monday he would not seek reelection next year — a decision that kick-starts the GOP primary in his home state and that will eventually lead to changes on the powerful spending panel.

Shelby’s departure will mark the end of a congressional career that began in 1979 when he joined the House as a Democrat. Over his more than four decades on Capitol Hill, Shelby has served on numerous committees, influenced countless pieces of legislation and chaired the Appropriations, Intelligence, Banking and Rules committees.

“Serving in the U.S. Senate has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “I have done my best to address challenges and find ways to improve the day-to-day lives of all Americans.”

He cited his efforts to improve school quality and access to education, enhance Alabama’s role in space exploration and support “the utilization of Alabama’s greatest resources, including its unparalleled river system and the Port of Mobile."

His decision to retire caps off months of speculation about whether the 86-year-old would seek a seventh Senate term.