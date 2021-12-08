GOP claims victory in final defense policy bill

The final version of the annual defense policy bill the House passed on Tuesday was overwhelmingly bipartisan, but on the margins it delivered more wins for Republicans than it did for Democrats.

That was evident in comparing the House's passage of its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act in September, and its vote for the latest version, a compromise with the Senate.

In September, the House passed the version written by its Armed Services Committee on a 316-113 vote, with 75 Republicans and 38 Democrats opposed. But during the 363-70 vote on Tuesday, only 19 Republicans voted no, while 51 Democrats did.

The shift reflects what lawmakers are feeling: The final bill is, in some ways, a victory for the GOP and a disappointment to progressives.

That's not because it authorizes a $25 billion increase in defense spending above that requested by President Joe Biden — the September version did as well — but rather is mainly the result of GOP policy victories on various culture war issues.