Court halts candidate filing in North Carolina

A North Carolina state appeals court stopped the process for candidates to file for next year’s congressional and state legislative elections using new district lines, the state board of elections said Monday.

According to state law, candidate filing was to begin Monday and run through Dec. 17 in advance of the state’s March 8 primary. After Texas on March 1, North Carolina will be the second state to hold primaries using new congressional maps.

A notice released by the state board of elections said that a North Carolina court of appeals had ordered the indefinite halt of candidate filing. Representatives from the state board could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

State court records indicated the court granted a temporary stay until Thursday in response to an appeal made by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, arguing the new maps constituted an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

Multiple challenges

The appeal follows a Friday decision in the case, where a three-judge panel argued the judiciary did not have the ability to weigh in on partisan gerrymandering.