Butterfield retirement video blasts ‘racially gerrymandered’ NC map

North Carolina Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield officially announced his retirement Thursday, blasting his state’s Republican lawmakers for approving a “partisan” and “racially gerrymandered” map of congressional districts that dramatically altered his majority-Black district.

“I’m disappointed, terribly disappointed, with the Republican-majority legislature for again gerrymandering our state’s congressional districts and putting their party’s politics over the best interests of North Carolina,” Butterfield said in a video.

News of Butterfield’s retirement had been circulating since Wednesday, and several media outlets had already reported it when Butterfield’s office distributed the video.

The slow rollout guaranteed two days of headlines focusing on the new North Carolina maps, which already face legal challenges from the NAACP and other groups. It also gave Republicans an extended period to gloat about the growing number of high-ranking House Democrats who have opted against seeking reelection in 2022, a midterm in which the party that controls the White House traditionally loses seats.

Butterfield, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in the video that he hoped the state’s new maps would be overturned in court.