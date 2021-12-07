Courts may play outsize role in redistricting fights

A North Carolina state court offered a taste Monday of the last-minute legal wrangling that could pop up throughout this redistricting cycle when it temporarily halted congressional and state legislative candidates from filing to run in elections barely three months away.

The Tar Heel State faces several gerrymandering lawsuits over its new congressional map, part of a legal deluge facing almost all 18 states that have finished redistricting so far. The Justice Department added to the storm Monday, suing Texas over its map. Similar fights playing out in state and federal courts may end up determining more congressional maps than usual this year, experts say.

The delayed release of 2020 census data has seen states sprinting to finish redistricting, but with control of the House hanging by a handful of seats, litigants are looking to courthouses to challenge the mapmaking effort.

Several states, such as South Carolina and Pennsylvania, face lawsuits without having even finished their redistricting process. Challenges elsewhere have already played out: Republicans dropped a lawsuit against Oregon’s new congressional map last week.

“Courts aren’t experts in drawing maps and for them to be able to hear from people and have a robust process is a good thing, but they’re facing time pressures,” said Michael Li, a senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.