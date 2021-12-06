Justice Department challenges new Texas congressional map

The Biden administration on Monday launched its first effort to block a new congressional map under the Voting Rights Act, with a Justice Department lawsuit that accuses Texas of diluting the power of minority voters.

The DOJ challenge adds to a crush of litigation the state faces in advance of its March primary, one of the first scheduled elections for maps redrawn after the 2020 census. The state already faces half a dozen lawsuits over the congressional plan, with allegations that include challenges to the legality of the special session used to draw the map and arguments that the redrawn lines dilute the power of growing minority communities.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said Texas’ 2021 redistricting plans were “enacted through a rushed process, with minimal opportunity for public comment, without any expert testimony, and with an overall disregard for the massive minority population growth in Texas over the last decade.”

Texas’ population grew by 4 million people from 2010 to 2020, with 95 percent of that growth from Black and Latino populations, and the state will gain two new congressional seats because of that, Gupta said at a news conference in Washington.

“However, Texas has designed both of those new seats to have white voting majorities,” Gupta said. “The congressional plan also deliberately reconfigured a West Texas district to eliminate the opportunity for Latino voters to elect a representative of their choice.”