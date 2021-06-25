The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday to challenge Georgia’s new voting law, contending that state lawmakers included provisions with the intent to make it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots.

The move puts the Justice Department in the middle of a simmering partisan debate over the Georgia law, known as SB 202, and other state voting laws enacted in the wake of the 2020 election that swept President Donald Trump out of office as he spread unfounded allegations of election fraud.

This week, Republicans blocked debate on Democrats’ signature overhaul of elections, campaign finance and ethics laws, which the GOP senators called a power grab that gave too much control over elections to the federal government.

The bill included provisions to standardize voter registration and early and absentee voting . Changes to some of these matters in Georgia are the subject of the Justice Department challenge in the federal lawsuit.

For example, Kristen Clarke, the head of Civil Rights Division, said Friday the law reduced access to absentee voting at each step of the process, “pushing more Black voters to in-person voting, where they will be more likely than white voters to confront long lines.”