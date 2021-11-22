New districts, new ratings in Texas

Three years ago, Democrats came close to drawing even with Republicans in the Texas congressional delegation at 18 seats apiece. After the GOP-controlled redistricting process, however, Texas Democrats are at risk of sending half as many representatives to Washington as Republicans over the next decade.

In 2018, Democrats flipped two congressional seats and came within 4 points or less of taking five more. Two years later, Republicans stemmed their losses and held their ground in competitive races as the suburbs stalled in their movement toward the Democratic Party and some Hispanic voters gravitated toward the GOP.

Republicans used their majorities in the state Legislature and control of the governor’s office to solidify their lock on the delegation, currently 23-13, and grab one of the two new seats Texas gained through reapportionment. The new map also dramatically reduces the number of competitive races for incumbents in both parties. That means fewer takeover opportunities for Democrats over the next 10 years and makes one of the largest states in the country almost unimportant in future fights for the House.

Rather than maximizing their takeover chances and putting some seats at risk later in the decade (or opening themselves up to legal risk and getting the map thrown out), Republicans chose to shore up their current seats.

The races for 23 redrawn districts are initially rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections. That comes at the expense of packing some Democratic districts, and thus the contests for 12 districts are initially rated Solid Democratic. That includes Reps. Lizzie Fletcher and Colin Allred, who flipped seats in 2018, were targets in 2020 and now find themselves in safely Democratic districts.