These House members are vulnerable next year, and they’re not alone

With states across the country still drawing new congressional maps, significant uncertainty remains about which House members are most vulnerable for the 2022 midterms.

As a result, ranking the 10 most vulnerable incumbents, as CQ Roll Call normally does at this point in the cycle, is not feasible. Instead, the list below highlights the House lawmakers with the toughest reelection prospects, based on what is now known. These members either won narrow victories last year and have little hope of mapmakers making their lives easier; or have been pitted against fellow incumbents in redistricting; or are under fire within their own parties.

One thing that seems clear: Democrats are at a disadvantage. After losing a net of 11 seats last fall, they are defending a narrow majority — Republicans need to pick up five seats to flip the House, and approval ratings for President Joe Biden, a factor that could sway the national tone of the race, have dropped as the coronavirus pandemic continues and Democrats battle each other over his Build Back Better agenda.

More members will join this list once redistricting is completed in states such as New York and California, which have some of the largest House delegations and where Democrats are eyeing possible pickup opportunities. In California, any one of four Republicans in districts Biden carried in 2020 — David Valadao, Young Kim, Michelle Steel and Mike Garcia — could end up with still more competitive seats after the state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission finishes its maps.

