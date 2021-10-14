Mooney, McKinley put in same district by new West Virginia map

West Virginia Reps. Alex X. Mooney and David B. McKinley will face each other in a Republican primary next year after the state’s Legislature approved a new congressional map Thursday.

The map, which is headed to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature, puts Mooney and McKinley in the same 2nd District in the northern part of the state, while GOP Rep. Carol Miller was redrawn into the new 1st District. West Virginia is losing one of its three districts to reapportionment after the 2020 census.

Mooney, 50, declared in a statement Thursday that he “will not back down in this fight for the future of America.”

He said the country “needs fighters who will stand toe to toe with the radical left who are attempting to turn America into a socialist nation” and touted his membership in the House Freedom Caucus, his status as the son of a Cuban refugee and his “unwavering” support for former President Donald Trump.

McKinley, 74, said in a statement on Facebook he also would run because "our work is not done."