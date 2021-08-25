Rep. Alex X. Mooney spent thousands of campaign dollars on personal expenses, including numerous fast food meals and family excursions to West Virginia resorts, while failing to properly report more than $40,000 in expenditures, the Office of Congressional Ethics found.

The four-term West Virginia Republican’s deficient reporting to the Federal Election Commission concealed additional instances of converting campaign funds for personal use, according to an OCE report, which was obtained by CQ Roll Call. After the OCE launched its inquiry, Mooney paid his campaign back more than $12,000.

OCE’s six-member, bipartisan board of private citizens voted unanimously in July to have the Ethics Committee review the matter further. The Ethics Committee is now doing its own investigation to determine whether Mooney omitted required information from FEC reports or converted campaign funds for personal use, according to documents reviewed by CQ Roll Call.

The committee, which is made up of five Republican and five Democratic House members, has subpoena power and can impose penalties, including fines.

“Congressman Mooney is cooperating fully with the inquiry into this matter,” Mark Harris, a Mooney campaign spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.