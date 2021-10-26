Even without a competitive general election race, West Virginia will still be a factor in the fight for the House next year. Buoyed by midterm history and President Joe Biden’s slumping job rating, Republicans are increasingly confident in their ability to gain the five House seats they need for control. But they’re certain to lose a seat in West Virginia.

The Mountain State lost a seat during the most recent round of reapportionment due to population loss over the past decade, cutting its House delegation from three to two. The state has been sending only Republicans to Washington since 2015, so that loss will come from the GOP column. And Republicans will have to win a seat elsewhere to compensate.

With all three incumbents poised to run for two seats, West Virginia is home to the first known member-versus-member contest of the cycle. And the new map has some creative numbering, just to add to the chaos of a redistricting cycle.

1st District (Carol Miller, R)

For 30 years, southern West Virginia has been located in the 3rd District, and the region was represented for decades by Democratic Rep. Nick Rahall. But as the state shifted Republican, so did southern West Virginia, and Rahall lost in 2014.

Miller has represented the area since she was first elected in 2018, but now the southern seat will be the 1st District. And the biggest change is the addition of Kanawha County, including the capital city of Charleston, which had been part of Rep. Alex Mooney's old 2nd District.