Census: California, Northeast, Midwest lose House seats

California, along with states in the Northeast and Midwest, will lose out on political representation for the next decade after apportionment results announced Monday showed House shifting to the South and other parts of the West.

The once-a-decade reshuffling of the 435 House seats will give six states more representation at the expense of seven states on a razor-thin margin. According to the population totals released Monday, Texas gains two seats, while Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon each gain one. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lose one.

New York lost its 27th seat to Minnesota — by 89 people. Rhode Island, which was expected to lose one of its two seats, hung on to both for another decade.

The Census Bureau’s results come about four months later than planned, after the pandemic, natural disasters and decisions by the Trump administration hampered the count and its processing. The agency plans to release the next wave of census results — detailed data used for redistricting — in August.

“Census takers have a hard job to begin with, and trying to count people during a global pandemic made it even more challenging,” acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said at a news conference announcing the results.