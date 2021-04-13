Biden nominates first Latino to lead Census Bureau

President Joe Biden on Tuesday named prominent statistician Robert Santos to lead the U.S. Census Bureau, as the agency tries to wrap up a much-delayed decennial count.

Santos, a vice president at the Urban Institute and president of the American Statistical Association, would be the first Latino to head the agency if confirmed by the Senate. He would take over a Commerce Department agency currently months behind on work to finish the 2020 census, with results delayed until as late as September.

Santos could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. If confirmed, he would be the agency's first permanent leader since former Director Steven Dillingham resigned at the close of the Trump administration in January.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has defended the decision to delay delivery of 2020 census results, telling White House reporters last week that the pandemic, natural disasters and other problems made for “once in a lifetime” delays.

Census Bureau officials have promised to deliver congressional apportionment data by the end of this month, with redistricting figures coming as late as the end of September due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by the Trump administration.