One year out: These senators are most vulnerable in 2022

Here are the most vulnerable senators one year out from Election Day:

Republicans believe the dynamics that fueled Warnock’s victory in a January special election runoff — a singular focus on Georgia, sky-high Democratic energy, and President Donald Trump casting doubt on whether votes would be counted — won’t be easily replicated. Still, Warnock is considered a tough opponent. As of Sept. 30, his campaign had $17.2 million on hand. Multiple Republicans, including state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and retired Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, are running in the primary. Trump has endorsed former NFL player Herschel Walker, who posted strong fundraising numbers, ending the most recent quarter with $2.5 million on hand. The GOP primary has already turned negative, with Black highlighting domestic abuse allegations against Walker.

Johnson, the only non-retiring incumbent up this cycle in a state that supported the opposite party’s presidential nominee in 2020, hasn’t said yet if he’s running for a third term. Democrats believe Johnson’s controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection will turn off suburban swing voters. But Republicans caution that Johnson won a tough race in 2016 and has strong support from the party base. A crowded field of Democrats is running in the primary, which is not until August. The top candidates include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Alex Lasry, whose father co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team; and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Although Johnson’s fundraising has lagged behind other incumbents, he still had the most cash, reporting $2.3 million on hand at Sept. 30.

Some strategists believe Hassan may be the most vulnerable senator thanks to the drop in Biden’s job approval rating and her lower favorability rating. Outside groups and Hassan’s campaign are already airing TV ads, but the GOP field is still in flux. Republicans were hoping Gov. Chris Sununu would jump into the race, but after he said Tuesday he wouldn’t, they’re still optimistic about recruiting a formidable challenger, such as former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, whom Hassan narrowly unseated in 2016. Democrats believe Sununu could be vulnerable on social issue,s including abortion, and they view the state’s recent history of electing Democrats at the federal level as a sign that Hassan could have an edge. The senator has been prepping for a competitive race, ending the recent fundraising quarter with $6.5 million in the bank. The only GOP candidate raising money against her, retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, had just $58,000 on hand at Sept. 30. Bolduc lost the GOP Senate primary last year.