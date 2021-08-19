GOP lands top Nevada recruit, setting up competitive Senate race

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s announcement this week that he will challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto gave Republicans a top recruit in the battle for the Senate and kicked off one of the most competitive races in the country.

Campaign strategists in both parties stress that, despite recent Democratic successes, the Silver State is in play in 2022. The outcome will likely depend on whether Democrats can replicate past victories without Donald Trump in office to energize their base voters, or whether Republicans will benefit from historic trends that show the president’s party struggling in midterm elections.

“It’s history versus the last six years. Which one are we going to see?” said Zachary Moyle, a former executive director of the Nevada GOP. “Because if we see the historical norms, Laxalt gains. If we see anything like we’ve seen in the last six years, it’s really difficult for Laxalt to win, let alone anybody.”

Top recruit

One Republican strategist involved in Senate races said Laxalt is “the biggest recruit on the Republican side in any race thus far,” given his appeal to base GOP voters, his strong fundraising ability and his experience running statewide. He also comes from a well-known political family. His grandfather, Paul Laxalt, served as Nevada governor and senator. In 2013, it was revealed that Laxalt’s father was former New Mexico Sen. Pete V. Domenici.

In his two-minute announcement video released Tuesday, Laxalt did not even mention Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate and a former Nevada attorney general herself. He cast the race as a battle against “the radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood and the media … telling lie after lie, making excuses for violence, censoring truth that doesn’t fit their agenda … ruthlessly demanding conformity, canceling anyone who stands in their way.”