Democrats move closer to Senate control as Warnock defeats Loeffler

Democrats moved closer to winning the majority in the Senate as Raphael G. Warnock defeated appointed Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a special election runoff Tuesday night.

Warnock, 51, is the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and will be the first Black senator to represent Georgia. He was also the second Democrat in the 2020 cycle to shatter assumptions about the Peach State’s partisan lean, following President-elect Joe Biden’s win there in November.

The other Senate runoff on the ballot, for a six-year term, remained uncalled. Republican David Perdue, who held the seat until Sunday, was trailing 33-year-old documentary film producer Jon Ossoff.

When The Associated Press called the race at 2 a.m., Warnock had 50.5 percent to Loeffler’s 49.5 percent — outside the range that would automatically qualify for a recount. The race was for the unexpired term of Republican Johnny Isakson, who resigned at the end of 2019.

Ossoff had a 9,527-vote lead — out of nearly 4.4 million cast — over Perdue, as of 2:40 a.m. With election officials in several counties halting tallies for the night, the race remained uncalled. Ossoff's campaign, however, issued a statement saying the votes that remained uncounted were "squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant."