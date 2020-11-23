In Georgia Senate runoff, Loeffler targets Warnock sermons

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler took a break from tweeting her outrage at the impeachment of President Donald Trump last January to make a Martin Luther King Day speech at the Atlanta church where the civil rights leader once preached.

It was a routine stop for a Georgia politician. But this time, Loeffler’s brief and seemingly inoffensive remarks were imbued with an undercurrent of tension. The senior pastor, Raphael Warnock, was about to announce a bid for Loeffler’s seat.

After Loeffler told the assembled audience of church and community leaders that she admired the “sacred” church and its leaders, Warnock shot back from the pulpit, decrying, “People and politicians of every stripe, falling all over themselves to pay tribute, to offer platitudes, to give lip service to Dr. King."

As Warnock, a Democrat, and Loeffler, a Republican, head into one of two Georgia runoff elections that will decide which party has the Senate majority, the subtext on that day has been blasted to the surface, with Warnock’s position as a Black religious leader playing a central role.

Loeffler and her supporters are mining Warnock’s past sermons, writings and personal associations to back up her claim on a campaign website that he is “the most radical and dangerous politician in America.”