New Hampshire Republicans showed allegiance to President Donald Trump in the state’s primaries Tuesday, backing his preferred candidates for a potentially competitive House district and for Senate.

Though Trump wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday, he nevertheless faced a test of his influence among the state’s Republicans as he tries to compete there in the general election after barely losing in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

In the Granite State’s 1st District, GOP voters selected Matt Mowers to take on freshman Democrat Chris Pappas. Mowers, a former executive director of the state GOP who served in the Trump administration before running for Congress, was leading Air Force veteran and real estate executive Matt Mayberry 61 percent to 27 percent when The Associated Press called the five-way primary race at 9:27 p.m. Eastern time.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Likely Democratic. Still, Republicans have their eye on the seat because Trump carried it by less than 2 points in 2016.

Corky Messner, a lawyer and Army veteran, won the GOP Senate nomination, defeating Don Bolduc, also an Army veteran and a political novice who had reportedly discussed a widely debunked theory that billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, a vaccine proponent, wants to implant people with microchips.