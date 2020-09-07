What to watch in New Hampshire, Rhode Island primaries this week

Two of the nation’s final primary contests of the cycle will be decided Tuesday, in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, but one of the most interesting tests will be over the power of someone who’s not on the ballot: President Donald Trump.

Republicans in the Granite State will pick their nominees to face two-term Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and freshman Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st District. Trump has endorsed candidates in those primaries, but each faces a contest for the nomination.

Pappas is on the GOP’s radar this year because Trump carried his seat by less than 2 points in 2016 while barely losing statewide. Shaheen faces a Democratic challenger Tuesday but is not seen as vulnerable.

“She doesn’t have any contest,” Andrew Smith, a political science professor and polling director at the University of New Hampshire, said of the senator.

Here’s what to watch in Tuesday’s races.