Elise Stefanik ascends to House GOP No. 3 after Cheney ouster

House Republicans elected Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to the No. 3 role in the GOP Conference, filling the post Wyoming’s Liz Cheney was purged from earlier this week.

Stefanik won the leadership role Friday morning in a secret-ballot vote of 134-46.

The vote came two days after Republicans voted to remove Cheney from the job, after she lost support for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik appeared alongside the GOP leadership team after the vote. She thanked her constituents and Trump, calling him “a critical part of this Republican team.”