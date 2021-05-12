House Republicans oust Liz Cheney from No. 3 leadership post

House Republicans on Wednesday voted quickly to depose Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her leadership position as conference chairwoman, a repudiation of her criticism of former President Donald Trump. And, despite some misgivings in the conference about succession plans, GOP leaders moved to install her replacement by Friday morning.

It took the fractured GOP Conference less than 20 minutes to remove Cheney from her role as the No. 3 House Republican, including time spent on prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

At the start of the conference meeting, Cheney took a moment to address her colleagues, according to a source familiar with what happened.

Cheney said she has “tremendous affection and admiration” for many of her colleagues, but that the Republican Party must be based on truth to shape the future and that she would not play a role in perpetuating Trump’s lies.

“To do that, we must be true to our principles and to the Constitution. We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” she said. “Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”