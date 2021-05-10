McCarthy needs to rout Cheney to move past 2020

ANALYSIS — The ranks of Republicans in Congress willing to openly oppose former President Donald Trump have dwindled since Trump’s 2016 campaign. Now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to stamp out the last voices of protest by ousting his conference chair, Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, from party leadership.

That does not mean McCarthy and his caucus are eager to continue relitigating the 2020 presidential election, as Trump clearly does. Rather, it’s a recognition of the overwhelming support Trump still enjoys among Republican voters, along with two other political realities.

First, that there’s a case to be made that Trump can be a net plus for the party’s electoral prospects. Second, that Republicans realize continued squabbling over Trump’s legacy won’t help them win back congressional majorities next year.

McCarthy hopes to thread a needle here, by retaining whatever it is about Trump that motivates Republican voters while at the same time turning the discussion to his preferred topics: President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes, the influx of unauthorized immigrants at the borders, and schools that are still not open five days a week. That’s currently the GOP’s case for winning back the House and Senate in 2022.

The Trump factor

Getting Trump on message is McCarthy’s biggest management challenge. The former president continues, through regular missives from Mar-a-Lago, to insist the election was stolen from him, while McCarthy has struggled to explain why his votes to reject state election returns in January did not constitute support for Trump’s claims.