Knives out: GOP leaders turn on Cheney

Key Republicans continue to signal their support for dumping House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney from her leadership spot, with momentum building as Cheney has held former President Donald Trump to account for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and stood firm that the 2020 election was not stolen.

Cheney, a staunch Wyoming conservative and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has lost key support from her House GOP leadership colleagues. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that members are concerned about her ability to lead. And Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in leadership, announced his support for New York Republican Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney. Stefanik is a Trump loyalist who is defined less by her previous votes against Trump policies than by her ardent defense of Trump, notably during his first impeachment.

Data compiled by CQ Vote Watch shows Cheney voted the same way other Republicans did far more often than Stefanik during Trump’s presidency, especially after Democrats took control of the House in 2019.

Cheney’s “party unity score” was never lower than 96 percent from 2017 through 2020, while Stefanik’s scores were at 88 percent and 87 percent in 2017 and 2018, dropped to 68 percent in 2019, and then rose to 82 percent in 2020.

Cheney also voted more often than Stefanik for the positions Trump took, a statistic known as the presidential support score. In 2019, for example, Cheney voted for the positions Trump supported 97 percent of the time, compared with 93 percent for the average Republican and 61 percent for Stefanik.