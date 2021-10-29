Multiple members face primaries under new Illinois map

Democrats in the Illinois legislature have finalized a new House map that would pair up three sets of incumbents in a plan designed to give their party an additional seat in the chamber even as the state’s delegation shrinks.

The new lines approved late Thursday created two potential Republican pairings: Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Darin LaHood outside Chicago, and Reps. Mike Bost and Mary Miller downstate. The map may have pushed Kinzinger to announce his retirement Friday, though he was also facing intense pressure after having voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I also remember during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would, and that time is now,” Kinzinger said in a statement, referring to his successful first run for the House in 2010.

The newly created 16th District takes in much of LaHood’s former seat in the Bloomington and Peoria suburbs and conservative parts of the state in northwest Illinois.

With Democrats holding only a narrow House majority, redistricting efforts could have a significant impact on control of the chamber after the 2022 midterms. Anti-gerrymandering advocacy groups such as RepresentUs have criticized several maps approved so far, including the one in Texas, which will have only one competitive seat in the Rio Grande Valley.