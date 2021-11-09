New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu not running for Senate

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he will not run for Senate, depriving Republicans of a top recruit against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Sununu plans to seek a fourth term as governor of the Granite State instead, saying that his “responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington” but to the people of New Hampshire.

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results,” Sununu said at a news conference Tuesday.

“As governor, the job really demands a 24/7 accountability,” he said. “The people of our state deserve nothing less, and it’s where you can be the most impactful. Sometimes there could be a dozen key decisions in a day as a governor that have to be made and all can have an incredibly direct and positive impact on individuals’ lives. Not so much so in the Senate. It’s a much slower pace and, frankly, too often doing nothing is considered a win.”

While Republicans have been confident they can recruit a formidable candidate to take on Hassan, such as her predecessor Kelly Ayotte, Sununu’s decision is a blow to their bid to take back the Senate majority.