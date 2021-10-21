At the Races: Quarterly clues

“I’m busy managing the state. But I’d probably make a decision sooner than later. … I haven’t really decided yet,” Sununu said. “I’m taking a lot of advice and talking to my family.” But he didn’t sound overly enthusiastic about joining a gridlocked Senate — the political brinkmanship often frustrates other governors-turned-senators.

“Look, I’m an executive. I’m a manager. I like to design systems and create solutions. Senate and Congress don’t really do that, right?” Sununu said. “They do two things. They vote up and down a policy. They vote up and down funding. And then they go on to the next thing. And 80 percent of them are really tied up into more fighting with each other than actually getting stuff done. I like to get stuff done. So, I have got to make sure that my skill set fits Washington and, frankly, Washington could handle me.”

Shop talk: Bob Salera

A former spokesman for the NRSC and the NRCC, Salera recently opened his own consulting business, Landslide Strategies, where he works with House and statewide candidates, as well as outside groups.

Starting out: Salera’s parents were registered Democrats, but he was the one in the family with the strongest interest in politics, starting with an antipathy toward Bill and Hillary Clinton at a young age. His interest in politics deepened in law school, during the 2008 election, and he got an internship with Arizona Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign. “I really, really did not like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, more than I liked John McCain,” he said. “It was more I wanted to try to help these two people not win more than anything.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Salera watched the 2018 election returns come in from the NRSC headquarters, where he was working at the time. “The sky was falling for Republicans everywhere,” he said. “They lost the House and really got destroyed over on that side, but we were still able to pick up seats in the Senate and knock off four sitting Democrats. That was just a really great moment because we swam against the current. And we were able to pull it out. … It’s always tense when results are first coming in. But pretty quickly, it became clear that we were going to win in Indiana and Missouri. And that was big. And as we saw, I think everyone knew that the House was gone. But as the night progressed, and we saw the breadth of how bad it was over there, that we were still winning in North Dakota, we knew that was a win. But Florida, especially, that was really the one that took the cake, a perennial swing state. We were able to get Rick Scott across the finish line. That was big.”