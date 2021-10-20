GOP blocks latest Senate attempt to bring up elections overhaul bill

Senate Democrats and outside proponents of an elections and campaign finance overhaul say they plan to carry on their push for the measure, even as all Republicans in the chamber voted Wednesday to block debate, leaving the bill’s fate in peril.

A procedural vote to begin debate in the evenly split chamber needed 60 votes, but it never got more than 50 and every Republican voted against it. The measure was a compromise among Democrats, garnering the blessing of West Virginia moderate Sen. Joe Manchin III, who said weeks ago he was working to gin up support from Republicans.

That support never materialized.

Even though the outcome was all but pre-ordained, proponents had lobbied Senate Democratic leadership to bring it for a vote. They say they hope the lack of support from GOP senators may put pressure on Democratic holdouts, such as Manchin, to revise the chamber’s rules requiring 60 votes to overcome filibusters for legislation.

“The Republicans have been given every opportunity to engage in this process,” said Fred Wertheimer, who runs Democracy 21. “They have been stonewalling the legislation, preventing even debate on it.”