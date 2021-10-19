Texas almost finished with House map, and is already being sued

Republicans in the Texas legislature have approved the new congressional map for the state — and were immediately met with a lawsuit alleging they maximized their power at the expense of Latinos and other minority groups.

The Lone Star state's redrawn House map adds two new seats — one near Austin, another near Houston — and could result in Republican gains. The League of United Latin American Citizens filed a federal lawsuit immediately after the late Monday legislative approval, alleging the map minimizes the political gains of Latinos.

People identifying as Hispanic or Latino made up half of the nearly 4 million increase in Texas’ population during the previous decade, but the new congressional map reduced the number of Latino majority districts from eight to seven, the suit said.

“The significant growth of the Latino population in Texas since 2010 allowed Texas to gain one, if not both, of its two new congressional districts. Despite the growth of the Latino population over the past decade, [the plan] dilutes Latino voting strength by failing to create any additional [Latino] majority congressional districts,” the suit said.

Monday’s vote in the legislature makes Texas the first state that had been subject to Justice Department rules requiring "preclearance" under the Voting Rights Act to finalize its congressional map. In 2013, the Supreme Court invalidated the preclearance formula used for Texas and other Southern states.