Texas almost finished with House map, and is already being sued
GOP backs off putting Jackson Lee in same district as Green
Republicans in the Texas legislature have approved the new congressional map for the state — and were immediately met with a lawsuit alleging they maximized their power at the expense of Latinos and other minority groups.
The Lone Star state's redrawn House map adds two new seats — one near Austin, another near Houston — and could result in Republican gains. The League of United Latin American Citizens filed a federal lawsuit immediately after the late Monday legislative approval, alleging the map minimizes the political gains of Latinos.
People identifying as Hispanic or Latino made up half of the nearly 4 million increase in Texas’ population during the previous decade, but the new congressional map reduced the number of Latino majority districts from eight to seven, the suit said.
“The significant growth of the Latino population in Texas since 2010 allowed Texas to gain one, if not both, of its two new congressional districts. Despite the growth of the Latino population over the past decade, [the plan] dilutes Latino voting strength by failing to create any additional [Latino] majority congressional districts,” the suit said.
Monday’s vote in the legislature makes Texas the first state that had been subject to Justice Department rules requiring "preclearance" under the Voting Rights Act to finalize its congressional map. In 2013, the Supreme Court invalidated the preclearance formula used for Texas and other Southern states.
House Democrats have passed a bill, HR 4, to reinstate preclearance, but it has not advanced in the Senate where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called it a federal "power grab." But even without those efforts, the new map could face legal challenges in addition to the one filed by LULAC. Litigation over Texas’ last round of redistricting lasted until 2018.
Activist groups like Our Vote Texas protested Republicans’ handling of the process as well as the effort to minimize the increase in representation for Black, Latino and Asian Texans, according to the group’s executive director, Valerie Street.
“Communities of color made up almost all of the growth in the state but you wouldn’t know it from how this map looks,” Street said. “There’s a lot of frustration over the fracturing of communities of color.”
Additionally, the state House's Democratic caucus threatened legal action over the “illegal racial gerrymander” in the maps.
“Make no mistake — this redistricting plan will undoubtedly land Texas in court once again, and the very Texans who have been denied fair representation will also be on the hook for the legal costs of defending this map,” caucus chair and state Rep. Chris Turner said in a statement Sunday.
The legislature did back off one change under consideration, tweaking the Houston-area congressional districts where Democratic Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green both live. The change kept the two in separate districts, when an earlier draft had them in the same one.
Both Green and Jackson Lee sent a letter to the state redistricting committee arguing against the new map’s radical shifts to their districts, including moving Jackson Lee into Green’s district.
Both districts are protected under the Voting Rights Act and “the pairing of the two occupants of of these districts… and the unnecessary surgery done on their districts is clearly an act of racial discrimination,” the pair wrote.
Several candidates have already filed to run in the two new congressional districts, which include the Austin and Houston suburbs. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who currently serves in the 35th District that stretches between Austin and San Antonio, announced over the weekend he would instead run in the newly-created 37th District centered around Austin.
Republican Wesley Hunt announced last month he intends to run in the new 38th congressional district near Houston. Last year, Hunt ran against Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, in the nearby 7th District, winning 47.5 percent of the vote.