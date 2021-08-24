House passes voting rights bill as White House, Senate face pressure

Just as the House was preparing to take up a voting rights measure Tuesday, a collection of activists gathered near the White House in Lafayette Square to push for the bill and other legislative priorities. It’s a sign of what’s next.

Their focus was not on the House, which passed the measure 219-212 along party lines Tuesday evening, but instead on the bill’s uncertain path ahead — through the Senate and to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Organizers of the rally, during which some zip-tied themselves to metal barricades across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, made clear they were losing patience with Biden. With a backdrop of the White House and a sign that read “STEP UP JOE,” they urged Biden to use his bully pulpit to gin up support for rolling back the Senate filibuster rules requiring 60 votes for legislation to clear the chamber, chanting at times: “Hey, hey, hey, Joe, the filibuster has got to go.”

They also rallied in support of a campaign finance and elections overhaul and a D.C. statehood bill.

“Our president has given us his word that he will be a champion for voting rights. Well, we have yet to see him put those words into action,” said Deborah Turner, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.