Price, Doyle join Democrats who won’t be back after 2022

Corrected 4:51 p.m. | The number of House Democrats who won’t be running for reelection next year grew to 13 on Monday with the news that North Carolina’s David Price and Pennsylvania’s Mike Doyle will retire after their current terms.

Price, 81, is a veteran appropriator who used his position to steer federal funding back to universities in his state’s Research Triangle. Doyle, 68, might be best known as the longtime manager for the House Democrats’ baseball team in their annual game for charity against Republicans.

The departures come as Democrats face headwinds in the upcoming midterm election cycle. Republicans need a net gain of five seats to take the majority, and the president’s party traditionally loses seats in the midterms.

Price announced his decision Monday on WRAL-TV. He is chairman of the Transportation-HUD Appropriations Subcommittee.

First elected to the House in 1987, he has served there since then for all but one term. He lost his 1994 election, but was reelected in 1996. He also serves on the House Budget Committee.