Fundraising reports paint murky picture of Democrats’ future

Six House Democrats facing competitive races next year, including the chairman of a committee that crafted an infrastructure package, raised less money during the summer than Republicans vying to oust them, new disclosures show.

That could be a worrying sign for Democrats, who have almost no margin for error as they seek to defy historical trends and defend a narrow House majority in 2022.

“Republicans erasing Democrats’ financial advantage is the latest evidence Democrats’ majority is doomed and the best decision they can make is to retire now and save face,” said Michael McAdams, communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for the House GOP.

In the Senate, where Democrats are defending a tie-breaking majority, incumbents and challengers in battleground states once again posted strong fundraising numbers. House Democrats, meanwhile, downplayed the threat from Republicans.

“Our Democratic Frontline Members are battle-tested and have proven that they know what it takes to win in the nation’s most competitive districts — And they have the infrastructure and resources needed to do so,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokeswoman Nebeyatt Betre said in a statement.