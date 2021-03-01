House Democrats name 32 members to Frontline program for reelection help

House Democrats will be on the defensive this midterm cycle after narrowly holding on to their majority and losing many of their most vulnerable members in November.

And they marked the terrain they’re going to work hardest to protect in that fight Monday by announcing the 32 incumbents who will receive extra resources and support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The list of members added to the DCCC’s Frontline program, provided exclusively to CQ Roll Call, includes six whose districts voted for Donald Trump in November and 13 in seats that President Joe Biden carried by less than 5 points. Eighteen of the incumbents on the list won reelection by less than 5 points.

“As we head into this midterm election, House Democrats are prepared to hold our Majority by showing the American people we are delivering for them in this pandemic,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement. “Meanwhile, our opponents voted against stimulus checks for working families, and instead of coming up with solutions to help the middle-class, they’re busy defending the violent extremists in their party.”

Two members who were on the list in the 2020 cycle were dropped this time around. Jason Crow, in Colorado’s 6th District, won reelection last fall by 17 points while Biden was carrying his suburban Denver seat by 19 points, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. The margins were closer for Josh Gottheimer, in New Jersey’s 5th, but he finished the year with more than $8.3 million in the bank, plenty of money to start the next cycle in a strong position.