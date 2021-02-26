COVID-19 aid package advances to late-night House floor vote
The final vote could carry over into the wee hours of the morning
House Democrats were preparing to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package Friday night over solid Republican opposition, a key step toward giving President Joe Biden his first major legislative victory.
Democratic leaders planned for a late-night floor vote that would send the massive aid package to the Senate, where it is certain to undergo changes next week. A provision that would more than double the federal minimum wage must be stripped from the package, based on guidance from the Senate parliamentarian.
The House Rules Committee, on an 8-4 party-line vote, approved a rule for the bill that allows for one hour of floor debate and no amendments. Republicans will be given one motion to recommit the bill to seek changes. A manager’s amendment incorporating myriad changes sought by Democrats would be considered incorporated upon adoption of the rule.
The House was set to vote on the rule by 11:30 p.m., followed by debate on the bill and a final vote that could come in the wee hours of the morning.
Most of the money in the package would be used to deliver tax rebate checks of up to $1,400, expanded unemployment benefits, aid to state and local governments, and assistance to help public schools reopen after months of online learning. Republicans said the measure was too costly and didn’t target the aid to those most in need.
But Democrats said the aid is sorely needed by millions of Americans struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
“I feel certain that we are going to pass this bill tonight in a solid way,” House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., said at a news conference. “And I’m hopeful that the Senate will also respond to this with a solid response so that the American people can begin to feel better about themselves and the future.”
Rules hearing
Although Congress passed aid measures last year with bipartisan support, Democrats opted to use the budget reconciliation process this time to avoid the risk of a Republican Senate filibuster. That decision, which allows the package to pass on a simple majority vote, angered Republicans and led to a sometimes testy marathon markup session Friday, as the House Rules Committee prepared the bill for floor action.
“How can we hope to make good policy when our friends on the other side of the aisle won’t even allow discussion?” asked Oklahoma Rep. Frank D. Lucas, the ranking Republican on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, who pushed for more funding to bolster the scientific research industry.
“We’ve relied on the American scientists to combat COVID,” Lucas said. “We’re not giving them the funding they need to resume their work that’s been stopped by the pandemic.”
The Rules hearing saw the first airing of parts of the legislation submitted by three committees that did not hold their own markups: Science, Foreign Affairs and Natural Resources. Republicans on those panels complained that they were shut out of the process.
Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, the ranking Republican on the Rules panel, blasted the process as “deeply partisan.” He said of 245 amendments that Republicans offered during nine committee markups, only two were accepted by Democrats. And one of those was removed from the bill in the manager’s amendment. “And the majority wonders why Republicans oppose this package,” he said.
The GOP amendment that survived in the package was offered by Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., during the Financial Services markup. Democrats supported the measure meant to target support toward the smallest businesses including independent contractors, sole proprietors and gig workers.
An amendment from Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, which was adopted in the Agriculture Committee markup, was removed in the manager’s amendment. Feenstra’s measure was aimed at providing relief for producers who were affected by natural disasters, including high-velocity windstorms that tore through Iowa last year, causing billions of dollars in damage.
Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., defended the process and scope of the bill. “It is a lifesaving bill to get more vaccines into more communities, safely reopen schools, put direct assistance in people’s pockets, and help state and local governments on the front lines,” he said.
The Rules Committee spent most of Friday, from morning until evening, hearing testimony on various pieces of the aid package and plowing through more than 200 amendments submitted mostly by Republicans.
As Democrats scrambled to make last-minute changes to their legislation, they offered up a third version of a manager’s amendment Friday night. McGovern said the latest version included two or three technical corrections aimed at complying with Senate rules.
One change appeared to allow the government to claw back money from tax rebate checks if recipients owe any outstanding debts.
A second change strikes a requirement that the IRS send out notices advising people that they would receive a rebate check and in what amount.
Minimum wage effort
Even before the House had a chance to vote on the bill, Democratic senators began proposing changes to rescue their effort to boost the minimum wage. The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, told senators Thursday that the provision as currently drafted would violate the Senate’s so-called Byrd rule, which prohibits measures from being included in a reconciliation bill if their budgetary impact is “merely incidental” to their policy objective.
Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Friday that he was drafting a “Plan B” that would boost the minimum wage through the tax code. He said his plan would impose a penalty on corporations that didn’t boost wages and offer tax credits to small businesses to offset the cost of a wage boost.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the adverse parliamentary ruling would not stop the House from including its minimum wage increase in the package they hope to pass Friday night. She also vowed to pursue stand-alone legislation to raise the wage if the provision doesn’t survive in the reconciliation package.
“If it doesn’t prevail because of Senate rules, we will persist but we will not stop until we very soon pass the $15 minimum wage,” Pelosi said at a news conference. The measure would raise the hourly federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025.
The final price tag of the package can’t exceed a cost cap of $1.89 trillion, as imposed under the fiscal 2021 budget resolution that provides reconciliation instructions.
House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said his estimate is that the current package, including a manager’s amendment, could exceed the cost cap by about $20 billion.
But that problem may be solved in the Senate if it strips out the minimum wage provision, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated would cost about $67 billion over a decade.
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.