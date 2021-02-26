COVID-19 aid package advances to late-night House floor vote

House Democrats were preparing to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package Friday night over solid Republican opposition, a key step toward giving President Joe Biden his first major legislative victory.

Democratic leaders planned for a late-night floor vote that would send the massive aid package to the Senate, where it is certain to undergo changes next week. A provision that would more than double the federal minimum wage must be stripped from the package, based on guidance from the Senate parliamentarian.

The House Rules Committee, on an 8-4 party-line vote, approved a rule for the bill that allows for one hour of floor debate and no amendments. Republicans will be given one motion to recommit the bill to seek changes. A manager’s amendment incorporating myriad changes sought by Democrats would be considered incorporated upon adoption of the rule.

The House was set to vote on the rule by 11:30 p.m., followed by debate on the bill and a final vote that could come in the wee hours of the morning.

Most of the money in the package would be used to deliver tax rebate checks of up to $1,400, expanded unemployment benefits, aid to state and local governments, and assistance to help public schools reopen after months of online learning. Republicans said the measure was too costly and didn’t target the aid to those most in need.