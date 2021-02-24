GOP testing ways to make relief package a burden for battleground Democrats

Republicans tasked with winning back the House majority in 2022 see an opportunity in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Democrats plan to push through Congress in the coming weeks, most likely without GOP support.

In an early indication of the attacks to come, the GOP is road-testing messages in battleground districts. A poll obtained by CQ Roll Call and conducted for The American Action Network, a nonprofit group that supports Republicans but does not disclose its donors, focused on whether Congress should pass legislation encouraging schools to safely reopen and the possibility that aid payments could go to undocumented immigrants.

The poll, by the right-leaning Remington Research Group in Virginia’s swingy 7th District, found pandemic-weary respondents were receptive to Republican messaging surrounding the relief package and other measures that the Biden administration and the Democratic-led Congress have made priorities in its early weeks. For weeks, for example, Republicans have been working to tie Democrats to virus-related school closings.

Democrats say voters overwhelmingly support the Biden agenda and understand that decisions about school closings are made at a local level. The COVID-19 relief package, which House leaders hope to pass by the end of this week, includes money for a national vaccination program, investments for schools to reopen, relief checks of $1,400 and expanded unemployment benefits.

“House Republicans are walking the plank by opposing stimulus checks for American families who are hurting, badly needed aid to small businesses, and funding to reopen our schools safely and quickly — all for their own political gain,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Andrew Godinich said.