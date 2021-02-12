Aiming to win back suburban voters, GOP targets Democrats over closed schools

Republicans, with their sights on the 2022 elections, have seized on the issue of school reopenings in an effort to woo suburban voters who turned against the party during the Trump era.

Pivoting away from impeachment, the QAnon conspiracy theory and the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the GOP sees championing the cause of returning students to their classrooms as a chief, and salient, messaging point that will endure over the next 20-plus months of the election cycle. Democrats counter that Republicans lack credibility on the issue after their party’s president, Donald Trump, bungled the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, Democrats say they, too, want kids back in school. And decisions about whether and how schools are open are made mostly at the state and local level.

Still, as more parents hit a breaking point, and as teachers’ unions signal that school may not return to normal even in the fall, parents across party lines have mobilized to pressure their districts to reopen. And Republicans are seeking to tap into that political energy to win House and Senate seats in 2022.

“This is going to be a huge issue, one of the defining issues when we get to November 2022,” Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, told CQ Roll Call on Friday. “It’s going to be very easy for us to point out that Democrats ignored the science and stood with their special-interest donors instead of with students.”